Arrow Financial Corp Has $847,000 Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 63.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 186.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.71.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $2,704,950.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 339,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,239,527.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total value of $1,664,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,475,534.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 55,265 shares of company stock worth $9,675,951 over the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ARE opened at $178.14 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.52 and a 12 month high of $181.50. The stock has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.64%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

