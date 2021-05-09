Arrow Financial Corp Sells 150 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Arrow Financial Corp reduced its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 550 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 384.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 524.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $119.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $101.27 and a fifty-two week high of $139.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Pritchard Capital raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.