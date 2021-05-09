Arrow Financial Corp Sells 184 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Arrow Financial Corp lowered its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 12,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 12,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IFF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.40.

NYSE IFF opened at $146.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.08 and a 200 day moving average of $124.50. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.54 and a 1 year high of $147.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.92%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

