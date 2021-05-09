Arrow Financial Corp Sells 770 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Arrow Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 209.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,904,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,664,000 after buying an additional 16,186,449 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 20,579,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,257,000 after buying an additional 402,351 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,980,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,745,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,454,000 after buying an additional 2,501,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 37.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,615,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,853,000 after buying an additional 1,260,073 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CARR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.63.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $44.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $15.72 and a 1 year high of $45.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

