Arrow Financial Corp Trims Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group stock opened at $49.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $92.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.90. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

