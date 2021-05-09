Arrow Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Arrow Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its position in General Mills by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 4.4% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its stake in General Mills by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.27.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $662,379.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS opened at $63.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.18. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The company has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

