Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Stock Holdings Increased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 937.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $66.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.02 and a beta of 1.62. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $92.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.73.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $7,961,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 383,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,913,352.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARWR shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.58.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.