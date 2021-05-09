Asensus Surgical (ASXC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Asensus Surgical to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter.

Asensus Surgical stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.72. Asensus Surgical has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $6.95.

ASXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Asensus Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asensus Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Asensus Surgical Company Profile

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

