Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Shares Up 8.7%

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH)’s stock price shot up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.37 and last traded at $5.35. 4,001 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 778,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist began coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspira Women’s Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $582.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.67 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average of $6.42.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 337.05% and a negative return on equity of 169.68%. On average, research analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,524,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,101 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. 24.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:AWH)

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.