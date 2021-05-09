Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $678,000 Investment in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,410 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in M.D.C. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDC opened at $62.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.58 and its 200-day moving average is $53.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 7.69. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.78 and a 52 week high of $62.99.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.78%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MDC shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. M.D.C. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

In other M.D.C. news, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 10,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $623,892.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Siegel sold 8,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total value of $483,431.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,406 shares of company stock worth $9,243,404. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

