Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hub Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hub Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

In other news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of Hub Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $843,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,051,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $72.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.23. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.88 and a 1 year high of $73.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $919.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.76 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

