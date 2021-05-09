Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 11,878 Shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 162.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,190 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,878 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Meritor were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Meritor during the fourth quarter valued at $23,151,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritor during the fourth quarter valued at $609,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in shares of Meritor during the fourth quarter valued at $11,449,000. Highline Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Meritor during the fourth quarter valued at $8,206,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meritor by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 584,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,325,000 after acquiring an additional 245,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet cut Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Meritor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE:MTOR opened at $27.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.34. Meritor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.72 and a 52-week high of $33.56.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.57 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meritor, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ivor J. Evans sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $3,224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 199,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $6,354,308.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

