Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 55.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,878 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,169 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 462.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. 72.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on FFBC shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

NASDAQ FFBC opened at $25.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.32. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $10.83 and a 1 year high of $26.62. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.24.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 41,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $893,714.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 241,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,474. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $345,436.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 282,405 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,003.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

