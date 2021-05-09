Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BOKF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,477,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 105,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,569 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $880,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 359.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total transaction of $526,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,389,371.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 4,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $383,418.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,422 shares of company stock valued at $921,558. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BOKF opened at $90.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.18 and a 200-day moving average of $78.74. BOK Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $37.79 and a 52 week high of $98.95.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $444.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.46 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous dividend of $0.40. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.83.

BOK Financial Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

