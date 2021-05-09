AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) & Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Head-To-Head Contrast

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) and Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares AssetMark Financial and Moelis & Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AssetMark Financial -0.16% 2.84% 2.03% Moelis & Company 9.91% 23.47% 8.93%

23.5% of AssetMark Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of Moelis & Company shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of AssetMark Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of Moelis & Company shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for AssetMark Financial and Moelis & Company, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AssetMark Financial 0 3 1 0 2.25 Moelis & Company 2 6 1 0 1.89

AssetMark Financial presently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.35%. Moelis & Company has a consensus target price of $44.88, suggesting a potential downside of 16.40%. Given AssetMark Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe AssetMark Financial is more favorable than Moelis & Company.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AssetMark Financial and Moelis & Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AssetMark Financial $417.94 million 4.07 -$420,000.00 $0.54 43.44 Moelis & Company $746.53 million 4.60 $105.10 million $1.96 27.39

Moelis & Company has higher revenue and earnings than AssetMark Financial. Moelis & Company is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AssetMark Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

AssetMark Financial has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moelis & Company has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Moelis & Company beats AssetMark Financial on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. It provides integrated technology platform for advisers for accessing a range of automated processes, including new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress to goal analysis, and client activity tracking; advisory services; and curated investment platform. The company also offers mutual funds to clients of financial advisers; custodial recordkeeping services primarily to investor clients of registered investment advisers; record-keeper and third-party administrator services for retirement products; wealth management services for institutional and individual investors; and insurance services on an intermediary basis. It serves independent advisers who provide wealth management advice to the U.S. investors. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, California. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Huatai International Investment Holdings Limited.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments. It has strategic alliances with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.; and Alfaro, DÃ¡vila y Scherer, S.C. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

