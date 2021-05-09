Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $81.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $75.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Astec Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astec Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Astec Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTE opened at $69.77 on Thursday. Astec Industries has a 52 week low of $34.50 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.30 and a beta of 1.35.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $284.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.45 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 8.27%. Astec Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Astec Industries will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is presently 28.39%.

In related news, Director William Glenwood Dorey sold 800 shares of Astec Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $59,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,298.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASTE. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Astec Industries by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Astec Industries by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC bought a new stake in Astec Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Astec Industries by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

