AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Hits New 12-Month High at $80.20

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $80.20 and last traded at $80.15, with a volume of 2797 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.71.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATRC. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. On average, analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total transaction of $195,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,736,586.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $779,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,127.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,850,540 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in AtriCure by 3,792.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,444,437 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $160,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381,637 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in AtriCure by 3,133.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,057,824 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,105 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in AtriCure by 683.7% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 924,413 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,568,000 after acquiring an additional 806,452 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in AtriCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,862,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in AtriCure by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 809,760 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $45,080,000 after acquiring an additional 400,392 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AtriCure Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATRC)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

