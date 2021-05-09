AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) PT Raised to C$55.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$55.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on AutoCanada from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Acumen Capital increased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$51.50 price objective on shares of AutoCanada in a report on Friday, April 16th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.06.

Shares of ACQ stock opened at C$47.28 on Friday. AutoCanada has a 52-week low of C$5.82 and a 52-week high of C$51.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a PE ratio of -173.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.71.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$876.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$871.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoCanada will post 3.3699998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

