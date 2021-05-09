AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) PT Raised to C$55.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$55.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.33% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on AutoCanada from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Acumen Capital increased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$51.50 price objective on shares of AutoCanada in a report on Friday, April 16th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.06.
Shares of ACQ stock opened at C$47.28 on Friday. AutoCanada has a 52-week low of C$5.82 and a 52-week high of C$51.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a PE ratio of -173.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.71.
About AutoCanada
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.
Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?
Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.