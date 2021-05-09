Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a buy rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $174.53.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $194.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $82.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.07. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $127.31 and a twelve month high of $197.28.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

In other news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,896,000 after purchasing an additional 23,346 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 59,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 11,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

