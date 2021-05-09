AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target Raised to $206.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $196.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $184.63.

NYSE AVB opened at $195.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.78 and a 200-day moving average of $171.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.05, a P/E/G ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $131.38 and a 52-week high of $196.44.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

