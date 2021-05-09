Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AVASF shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Avast in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America downgraded Avast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Avast in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Avast in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Avast in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of AVASF remained flat at $$6.75 during trading hours on Thursday. Avast has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.75.

Avast Company Profile

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

