Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AVASF shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Avast in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America downgraded Avast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Avast in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Avast in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Avast in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of AVASF remained flat at $$6.75 during trading hours on Thursday. Avast has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.75.

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

