Avery Dennison’s (AVY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a $227.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $202.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $217.08.

AVY opened at $221.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.76. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $98.84 and a fifty-two week high of $222.75.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.9% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

