Aviance Capital Partners LLC Sells 66 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.69.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total transaction of $41,826,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,785,668.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $6,220,403.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,813,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 602,351 shares of company stock worth $116,701,101. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $184.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.53 billion, a PE ratio of -116.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $99.66 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.51 and a 200 day moving average of $171.34.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

