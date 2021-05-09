Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Price Target Raised to $73.00 at Morgan Stanley

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CAR. Bank of America restated a neutral rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Avis Budget Group from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.00.

NASDAQ CAR opened at $82.23 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 2.31. Avis Budget Group has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $90.29.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.92. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.40) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post -6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $518,667.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,524.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Choi purchased 23,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,088,961.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 67,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,893,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

