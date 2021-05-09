Axie Infinity Price Reaches $8.05 (AXS)

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One Axie Infinity coin can now be purchased for about $8.05 or 0.00013968 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $442.66 million and $29.71 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.16 or 0.00088781 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00020834 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00067021 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $459.61 or 0.00797658 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $60.80 or 0.00105521 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,325.78 or 0.09242933 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Axie Infinity Coin Profile

Axie Infinity is a coin. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 coins. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com . The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com . Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired universe where anyone can earn tokens through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem. Players can battle, collect, raise, and build a land-based kingdom for their pets. All art assets and Axie genetic data can be easily accessed by 3rd parties, allowing community developers to build their own tools and experiences in the Axie Infinity universe. Axie Infinity Shards are an ERC 20 governance token for the Axie universe. Holders will shape the future of Axie Infinity by signaling their support for upgrades to the ecosystem and directing usage of a Community Treasury. AXS holders will be able to claim rewards if they stake their tokens, play the game, and participate in key governance votes. Players will also be able to earn AXS when they play various games within the Axie Infinity Universe and through user-generated content initiatives. “

Axie Infinity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

