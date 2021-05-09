Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Gap Up to $130.86

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $130.86, but opened at $138.00. Axon Enterprise shares last traded at $135.68, with a volume of 1,959 shares.

AXON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $195.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.84 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total transaction of $161,787.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Joshua Isner sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $3,474,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 36,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,493,386.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,045 shares of company stock worth $12,859,087. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON)

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

