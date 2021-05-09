Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.83) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.05). On average, analysts expect Axsome Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AXSM stock opened at $56.96 on Friday. Axsome Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $94.10. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.70. The company has a quick ratio of 9.99, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.29.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

