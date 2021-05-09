B. Riley Boosts Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Price Target to $22.00

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GNK. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.84.

Shares of NYSE GNK opened at $16.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $686.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.91. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $16.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.29.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $151,129.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,942,319.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 9,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $109,549.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,213.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,523,457 shares of company stock valued at $48,006,920. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

