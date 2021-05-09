B. Riley Raises Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Price Target to $52.00

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $30.38 on Thursday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $782.92 million, a PE ratio of 506.33 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.52.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 4.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,660 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $82,832.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 94,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. 58.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

