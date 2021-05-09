B. Riley Raises Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Price Target to $42.00

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $37.50 to $42.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park-Ohio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Park-Ohio from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PKOH opened at $37.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.56 and a 200-day moving average of $31.16. The firm has a market cap of $477.00 million, a P/E ratio of -164.87 and a beta of 1.64. Park-Ohio has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $41.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that Park-Ohio will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.37%.

In other news, Director James W. Wert sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $153,880.00. Also, Director James W. Wert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total transaction of $237,720.00. 32.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKOH. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 301.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Park-Ohio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.85% of the company’s stock.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

