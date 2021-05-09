Baader Bank Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €45.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DPW. Credit Suisse Group set a €51.26 ($60.31) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.47 ($80.55) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €52.50 ($61.76) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €55.72 ($65.55).

Shares of FRA DPW opened at €51.00 ($60.00) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €47.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is €42.73. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

