Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) Price Target Increased to C$46.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered Badger Daylighting from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get Badger Daylighting alerts:

BAD opened at C$41.71 on Thursday. Badger Daylighting has a one year low of C$25.57 and a one year high of C$46.58. The stock has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$42.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$130.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$144.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that Badger Daylighting will post 1.9700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Badger Daylighting’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Badger Daylighting’s payout ratio is presently 83.80%.

In other Badger Daylighting news, Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.50, for a total value of C$587,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$784,900.

About Badger Daylighting

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Daylighting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Daylighting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.