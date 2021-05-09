Barclays Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) a €50.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FRE. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €45.64 ($53.69).

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of FRE stock opened at €41.67 ($49.02) on Thursday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a twelve month high of €80.00 ($94.12). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €38.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €37.21.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.