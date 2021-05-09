Barclays Boosts Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $60.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LYFT. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lyft from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist boosted their price target on Lyft from $44.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Lyft from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lyft from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Lyft presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.26.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $50.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.92 and a 200-day moving average of $50.47. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 2.35. Lyft has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.70 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. Lyft’s quarterly revenue was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lyft will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $577,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 5,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $281,420.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,812,506 shares of company stock worth $311,387,156 over the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

