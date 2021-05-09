Barclays Reiterates €215.00 Price Target for Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE)

Barclays set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($305.88) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Shop Apotheke Europe currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €208.82 ($245.67).

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

SAE opened at €161.30 ($189.76) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €183.70 and a 200-day moving average price of €171.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -138.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Shop Apotheke Europe has a one year low of €76.90 ($90.47) and a one year high of €249.00 ($292.94).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.