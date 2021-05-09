Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY)

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ITV from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of ITV stock opened at $18.05 on Thursday. ITV has a 52-week low of $7.19 and a 52-week high of $18.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.59.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

