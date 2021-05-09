Basic Attention Token (BAT) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.16 Billion

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Over the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion and $450.79 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.44 or 0.00002447 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Basic Attention Token Coin Profile

Basic Attention Token (CRYPTO:BAT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,492,816,441 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Basic Attention Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

