Baskin Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,353 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,218 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 5.0% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $48,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pritchard Capital upped their target price on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus increased their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $252.46 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $175.68 and a one year high of $263.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.51 and a 200-day moving average of $229.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.