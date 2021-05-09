Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

BHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of BHC stock traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $28.08. 2,058,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,548,090. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.20. Bausch Health Companies has a one year low of $14.86 and a one year high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 173.20% and a negative net margin of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 320.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

