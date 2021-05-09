Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $50.48

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €50.48 ($59.39) and traded as high as €54.26 ($63.84). Bayer Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €53.91 ($63.42), with a volume of 2,618,671 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €53.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of €50.48.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

