Beaxy (BXY) Price Hits $0.0072 on Top Exchanges

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 8th. In the last week, Beaxy has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. One Beaxy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beaxy has a total market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $7,746.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.24 or 0.00081986 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00021952 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00062732 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $464.89 or 0.00790115 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.12 or 0.00103880 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,592.38 or 0.09504740 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00044079 BTC.

Beaxy Coin Profile

Beaxy (BXY) is a coin. It launched on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,295,490 coins. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @BeaxyExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Buying and Selling Beaxy

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

