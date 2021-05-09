Beaxy Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.99 Million (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Beaxy coin can currently be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Beaxy has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $755.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beaxy has traded down 12% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.46 or 0.00086813 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00020589 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00066732 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.87 or 0.00789454 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.67 or 0.00104371 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,337.01 or 0.09181861 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Beaxy is a coin. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,295,490 coins. Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @BeaxyExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

