BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of BellRing Brands from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Consumer Edge raised shares of BellRing Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.23.

NYSE:BRBR traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,099. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $26.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day moving average is $23.50.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

