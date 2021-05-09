Belt Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $741,935.00 (BELT)

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 9th. Over the last week, Belt has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Belt coin can now be bought for about $63.46 or 0.00110941 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Belt has a market capitalization of $114.52 million and approximately $741,935.00 worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00069662 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.50 or 0.00250862 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 41.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $701.74 or 0.01226760 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003692 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00031264 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.15 or 0.00785182 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,257.68 or 1.00095697 BTC.

Belt Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

