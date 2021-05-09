Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Stake Cut by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Benchmark Electronics worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BHE. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Shares of NYSE BHE opened at $30.82 on Friday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $32.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,540.23 and a beta of 1.12.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.33 million. Benchmark Electronics had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. Benchmark Electronics’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

In other news, CEO Jeff Benck bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $50,364.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,593,291.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju purchased 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,795.20. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,355.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,185 shares of company stock worth $177,113. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BHE. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.