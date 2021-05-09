Bentley Systems (BSY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.80 million. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Bentley Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BSY opened at $48.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.21 and a 200 day moving average of $42.95. Bentley Systems has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $54.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BSY shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

In related news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 100,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $4,485,147.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,576,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,506,983.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 87,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $4,504,115.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 509,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,075,033.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 981,832 shares of company stock worth $47,893,133 over the last 90 days.

Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

