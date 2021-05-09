Beowulf (BWF) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $86.00

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Over the last seven days, Beowulf has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beowulf has a total market capitalization of $13.43 million and $86.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beowulf coin can currently be bought for $0.0134 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.12 or 0.00081992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00021528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00063048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.05 or 0.00788969 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.95 or 0.00103854 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,507.35 or 0.09383726 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00043987 BTC.

Beowulf Profile

Beowulf is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 coins. Beowulf’s official Twitter account is @BeowulfChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beowulf’s official website is beowulfchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Beowulf Blockchain offers a blockchain-based platform named Biploma for educational institutions and corporations to host degrees, diplomas, and certificates on the blockchain with the highest level of reliability and accessibility at the lowest possible price. With Biploma, degree holders can easily prove their credibility. In addition, information on the blockchain cannot be faked or tampered by anyone, thereby preventing document fraud successfully. “

Buying and Selling Beowulf

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beowulf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beowulf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beowulf using one of the exchanges listed above.

