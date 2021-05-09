Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) CFO Subhadeep Basu Acquires 5,000 Shares

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) CFO Subhadeep Basu bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.70 per share, for a total transaction of $118,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $118,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

BHLB opened at $24.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $25.01.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 102.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.