Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) Given a €58.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) received a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective from investment analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €37.70 ($44.35).

Shares of BDT stock opened at €47.15 ($55.47) on Friday. Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €28.80 ($33.88) and a 12 month high of €55.40 ($65.18). The stock has a market cap of $478.25 million and a PE ratio of -114.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €47.16 and its 200-day moving average price is €42.62.

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, and design modelling and rapid technologies; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility services.

