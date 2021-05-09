BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Bought by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 41.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,035 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,567 shares during the period. BHP Group makes up approximately 2.3% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $12,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $79.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $38.65 and a 52 week high of $81.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.75.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $2.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Liberum Capital cut shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

